Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 134,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

ORA opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

