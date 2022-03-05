Millennium Management LLC Sells 16,983 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,095. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

