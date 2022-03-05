Mina Price Tops $2.02 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005122 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $798.37 million and $68.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 395,151,256 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

