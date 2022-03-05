Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $349,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

