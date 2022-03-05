Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 1,610,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.