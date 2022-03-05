Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.73. 4,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 28,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.