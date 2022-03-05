Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.73. 4,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 28,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

