Mirrored Netflix Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $389.33 or 0.00997027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $129,872.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 13,069 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

