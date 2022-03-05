Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of MIRM opened at $21.29 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

