Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mitesco stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Friday. 223,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.55. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.41.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

