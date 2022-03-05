Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 102.7% in February

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 907,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MFG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.60. 724,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

