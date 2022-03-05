MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of GH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

