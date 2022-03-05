MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

