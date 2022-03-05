MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 26,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 615,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 221,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $32.43.

