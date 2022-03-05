Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

