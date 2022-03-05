Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in February

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.7 days.

Shares of MLLCF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

