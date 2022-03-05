Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $36.12 on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

