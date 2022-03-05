Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

