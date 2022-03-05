Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.