Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 182,129 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 168,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,913,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

