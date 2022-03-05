Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,277 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $150.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

