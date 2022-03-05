Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 224,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $54.91. 2,028,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

