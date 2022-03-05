Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 26,962 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,168. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

