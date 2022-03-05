Moonriver (MOVR) Market Capitalization Hits $192.40 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.97 or 0.00150934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $192.40 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.06769751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.09 or 1.00407723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,277,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,953 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

