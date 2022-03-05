Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 27.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 505,614 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 1,236.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

GSL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

