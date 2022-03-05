Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

