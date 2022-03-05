Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

CCL opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

