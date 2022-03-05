Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $10.40 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.