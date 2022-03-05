Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $397.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $342.59 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

