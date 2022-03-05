Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $453,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $100.91 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,752 shares of company stock worth $75,044,574 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

