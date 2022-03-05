Morgan Stanley Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $75.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.86.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.