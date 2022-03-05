Morgan Stanley Buys 999,375 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 335.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,375 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,182,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,545,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,204,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 435,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vedanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Vedanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.