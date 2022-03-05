Morgan Stanley Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

