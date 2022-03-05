Morgan Stanley Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,973,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barclays were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after buying an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 332,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

