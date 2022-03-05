Morgan Stanley Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $355.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.19.

BURL stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

