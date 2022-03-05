Morgan Stanley Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $12.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 22.63 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

