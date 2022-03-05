Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,183,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,354 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,768,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 882,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 383,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,118,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 690,832 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.