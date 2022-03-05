Morgan Stanley Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $521.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $428.00 to $521.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.64.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $468.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average of $377.44. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $295.16 and a 52-week high of $472.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $60,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.