Morgan Stanley Sells 145,779 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $19,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Big Lots by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.