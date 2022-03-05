Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after buying an additional 205,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.20 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

