Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,545,000 after buying an additional 159,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $194.48 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

