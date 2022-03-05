Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qualys were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 29.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $128.26 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

