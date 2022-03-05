Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,061 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

