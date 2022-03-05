Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the January 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

