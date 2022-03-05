M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock opened at $176.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

