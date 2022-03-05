MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Earns Under Review Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their under review rating on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.28) price objective on the stock.

MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £74.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00. MTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($2.01).

In related news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake purchased 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,999.84 ($13,417.20).

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

