Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

