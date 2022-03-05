Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $41.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $696.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,929. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $816.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

