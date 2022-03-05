Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 265 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

