MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $11.49. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 151,423 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

