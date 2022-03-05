Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.