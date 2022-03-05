Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Naspers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSNY traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Naspers has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.